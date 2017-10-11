× Facebook and Instagram down for many users

ST. LOUIS, MO — Some of the top social media services in the United States went down Wednesday morning. Thousands of users reported outages with Facebook and Instagram. This includes the apps and desktop sites.

Some users are having issues posting updates but they can access their news feed. Facebook’s Platform Status page, notes that the service has “degraded performance.”

Users are also experiencing issues with Instagram. The problem doesn’t appear to be as widespread as the Facebook issue, but Outage Report’s numbers have jumped up in the last hour for the IG, too.

At the peak, nearly 12,000 people reported to downdetector.com they could not access the social media site. About 40 percent said they experienced a total blackout, 36 percent said they were unable to login and 23 percent reported they could not access the Facebook app.

According to downdetector, Instagram had far fewer reported issues, with under 2,600 users indicating they had a problem. Out of the reports, 55 percent were unable to see their newsfeed, 23 percent could not login and 20 percent were unable to access Instagram’s website.

However, DownStatus, another website that gathers user information, tweeted that more than 3,600 users reported problems.

It is not clear when service will be restored.

Services that work with Facebook and Instagram to monitor social media are sending notices to their clients. ShareRocket is a business that rates pages and content. They sent this message to their customers:

“As you likely know, Facebook and Instagram are being affected by outages this morning. The issues began around 11:15 a.m. ET and have since become widespread. The outage is currently affecting our ability to access some social data, but once we are able to complete calls to Facebook and Instagram’s APIs again, the Share Rocket platform will catch up and all post data will be counted. In the meantime, we are monitoring the situation and its impact on our data. We will update you as we learn more. Thank you for your patience as we wait for Facebook and Instagram to come back online.”