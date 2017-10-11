School surveillance cameras captured the heartwarming moment an 11-year-old girl learns she would be adopted. A judge approved her foster parents’ petition to adopt her and her two younger siblings.
Girl’s ecstatic reaction to adoption news caught on camera
-
UPS trucks with #TaylorSwiftDelivery popping up in many US cities
-
O’Fallon, Illinois children killed in accident south of Indianapolis
-
Texas family swept away in flood: ‘They went to heaven holding hands’
-
Texas family swept away in flood: ‘They went to heaven holding hands’
-
Man in van exposes himself to Fairview Heights woman on street
-
-
Utah man confronts woman caught on camera stealing package from his porch
-
Six family members believed dead after van swept away while fleeing Harvey: report
-
Six family members believed dead after van swept away while fleeing Harvey: report
-
Infant found dead in SUV after grandmother left girl inside all day, police say
-
Woman feels like she’s ‘burning alive’ as rare condition causes blisters, sores
-
-
Portraits of the Las Vegas shooting victims
-
Names of Barcelona victims continue to emerge
-
Mother of 3 argued with husband over Sandy-ravaged home, then vanished