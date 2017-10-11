Inside the lives of Tibetan Monks at Webster University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER, Mo. _Head to Webster University to check out sacred art from half-way around the world. Tibetan monks are at the Webster University Center Commons through Thursday creating a 'Sand Mandala.' A Sand Mandala is an intricate design made out of sand over the course of three days and during that time, the monks meditate. It represents various themes. The theme on Webster's campus will be about world peace. At the end of the third day, the monks deconstruct the mandala, to represent the impermanence of life.

The Tibetan monks at Webster University come from the Drepung Gomang Monastery, which originated in Tibet but is now in India, the same Buddhist sect of the Dalai Lama. Their robes symbolize simplicity and detachment from materialism. This is also why the monks shave their heads. They consider the time and effort put into doing hair each morning a type of vanity.

See the sacred art of the Sand Mandala from 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The public is also invited to attend a lecture Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and to watch the ceremonial deconstruction of the mandala Thursday at 4 p.m.

Webster University in the University Center

Today and Tomorrow

Noon to 6 p.m. each day

Lecture at 6 p.m. tonight