Man found dead in Fenton; Major Case Squad activated

FENTON, Mo. _The Major Case Squad has been activated Wednesday morning (Oct. 11) after a homicide at the Chancellor Farms mobile home park in Fenton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Crime Scene Unit were at the scene on Chancellor Lane. Officials said a male victim was killed but did not specify the victim's age or how he was killed. They did say the victim was not a resident of the home where the crime occurred.

The front window of the mobile home was broken. Within the crime scene tape surrounding the home and property several evidence markers could be seen including near a motorcycle and helmet.

The sheriff's spokesperson did not release any information about a suspect, but he said there was no danger to the public.

