OVERLAND, Mo. _A man was beaten and carjacked overnight in Overland. The victim, who is in his 60's, was parked in front of his home along Midland just east of Interstate 170 when he says two men walked up to his car.

As they pistol whipped him, the gun fired but no one was wounded.

The carjackers then dragged him from his car and drove off, stealing the 2013 Ford Escape. The victim did not go to the hospital but was treated for wounds to his head and face.