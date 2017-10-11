× Man who crashed car after being shot last week dies

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man who crashed his car last week after being shot has died.

St. Louis County police say 23-year-old Khallid Chapman died Tuesday afternoon. Chapman was shot Friday and crashed. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, technology that detects gunshots.

Officers found Chapman’s overturned car, which had struck a tree. Authorities believe had had been involved in a dispute with someone in another vehicle before the shooting. No arrests have been made.