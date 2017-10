× Margie’s Money Saver: 60% off fall items at Michaels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The cooler temps today may have you feeling more in the fall mood. Today only at Michaels, if it’s fall you get 60 percent off. From floral decor to baskets, fall arrangements, bakeware and scarecrows, it’s all marked down.

Get craft pumpkins from $12 down to $4.

Some of the items are only available in stores.

To learn more visit: michaels.comĀ