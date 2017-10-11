No winner in Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVISTON, IL – Thousands of people were in Aviston Illinois Wednesday night, but there was still no lucky winner for the $350,000 pot in the Queen of Hearts drawing.

The card picked was the king of hearts, and now there are 14 cards left on the board.

The City of Aviston has a population of about 2,000, but the night of the drawing the town’s population doubled. There were about 4,000- 5,000 at the local American Legion Hall.

Local police said they have extra officers on duty as well as help from the sheriff’s office. An overtime bill that the American Legion Hall has been covering.

Due to the growing size of the crowd the hall commander decided that they are not taking any new players after October 17th.

So, if you want to be a part of next week’s drawing you have to buy your ticket at the American Legion Hall sometime between 5 pm and 10 pm Tuesday.