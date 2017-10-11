Pattonville students disciplined after bullying incident on school bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Two students in the Pattonville School District have been disciplined after a bullying incident on a school bus.

Administrators and a Bridgeton School Resource Officer investigating the incident say two older boys made a remark about a younger boy’s hoodie, saying it resembled a Klu Klux Klan cap.

They also say the older boys tapped against the younger boy’s chin and forehead multiple times.

According to the younger boy’s family, their son is in sixth grade and the older boys are in 7th and 8th grade.