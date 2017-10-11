Song of the Day – Buckingham & McVie

On the heels of a sold-out critically acclaimed summer tour, longtime Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announced the second leg of their North American tour, hitting an additional 22 stops including the Fox Theatre on October 28th and we have tickets to give away!

The collaboration began three years ago, when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for the group’s “On With The Show” tour. The pair went in to record new material prior to rehearsals for the tour and their natural creative chemistry was reignited. According to Buckingham, “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically. The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘what took us so long?!!’”

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, October 11th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.