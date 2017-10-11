Student with special needs beaten in high school bathroom as others record on their phones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma are investigating after a student says he was attacked inside a restroom at his high school.

Officials say the incident happened on Oct. 4th inside the restroom at Edmond Memorial High School.

Investigators say the victim was punched several times without fighting back, and now his parents are pressing charges.

“One of the students with special needs was being repeatedly punched in one of the bathrooms that day,” Jennifer Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department, told KFOR.

In a police report, the victim says he was "just talking to my friends and one of my friends said, 'Do you want to fight?' I said, 'No,' but his friends took me into the restroom."

“The student that we arrested said it started in the cafeteria. That the other student had asked him to fight, had wanted to fight. The video does not show that part of it at all,” Wagnon said.

Authorities say the beating was captured on a student's cell phone.

“It shows the victim being punched repeatedly in the chest and the back and actually turning kind of in protection away from the student that's punching him,” Wagnon said.

In the video, you hear the suspect say, "Swing on me."

“That student that was punching him is egging him on to punch him back. That obviously never happens,” Wagnon said.

After the cell phone video was shared on social media, several students went to school leaders to report the beating. Within 24 hours, the alleged suspect was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Edmond Public Schools says it is proud of the students who came forward, saying:

“A safe and secure learning environment is of the upmost priority for Edmond Schools. With a student population of 24,870 and almost 3,000 employees, it is important that all staff and students understand what to do in any crisis, whether it be natural or man-made. We appreciate the students who, after viewing the video, made the bold decision to come forward and report the incident to school administration and the SRO on behalf of a fellow classmate. It is students like these that can help reduce further incidents from occurring. It takes all 28,000 students and staff at EPS to help make the safest environment possible for all students to learn.”

The report states the victim has a neurological disorder and a device to relieve pressure caused by brain fluid.

Edmond officials said they couldn't disclose the disciplinary action taken against the suspect.