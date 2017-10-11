× University of Missouri curators to work on unifying system

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri System Board of Curators plans to be more directly involved in unifying and overseeing the system’s four campuses.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Curator David Steelman spoke Tuesday at a forum about the lasting effects of the Columbia campus’ fall 2015 protests. Steelman says the lack of strong, decisive leadership is largely was caused the Columbia campus’ public perception problems during and after the protests.

Steelman says former System President Tim Wolfe was “ill-suited” for the job, but that he was still surprised when Wolfe announced his resignation after the protests.

Steelman says poor system leadership won’t continue. Curators say they plan to work from a position of activism and strength.

Steelman says current system’s current president, Mun Choi, will be a “transformational” leader in education.

