‘War on Words: Free Speech vs Tyranny on Campus’ Oct. 11 at Washington University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _David French will present 'War on Words: Free Speech vs Tyranny on Campus' Wednesday, October 11 at Washington University.

French says there`s an alarming trend of activism against controversial speakers on US college & university campuses. "As we all know, in some cases violence has been used to block authors, academics and pundits from being allowed to offer opinions." He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on the forum.

"Campuses are the place differences of opinion and thought-provoking speakers should be most welcome and where challenging ideas are discussed, debated and disagreed upon," says French. "The concern isn`t only about freedom of speech and freedom of thought on campus: there is a very real threat to our nation`s freedom of speech if the current anti-free speech trend is not challenged and defeated."

French will give his perspective on why this is important to our future and why it matters to the entire nation.

The event is free and open to the public.

'War On Words: Free Speech vs Tyranny on Campus'

Washington University School of Law

Anheuser-Busch Hall

Cave Moot Courtroom

October 11 at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: ShowMeInstitute.org/Events