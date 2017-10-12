America’s 1st female, African-American combat pilot talks new book “Zero to Breakthrough”

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Our next guest is going to make you seriously question what you've done with your life. Vernice "Flygirl" Armour is a Marine, who served two tours in Iraq as the first African American female combat pilot.
Vernice is also the author of, "Zero to Breakthrough-The 7 Step, Battle Tested Method To Accomplishing Goals That Matter." Now she is spreading her message of strength and inspiration.
She joined us at FOX 2 with more!
For more information visit the following links:
http://vernicearmour.com/
http://zerotobreakthrough.com/
By Marquise Middleton