America’s 1st female, African-American combat pilot talks new book “Zero to Breakthrough”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Our next guest is going to make you seriously question what you've done with your life. Vernice "Flygirl" Armour is a Marine, who served two tours in Iraq as the first African American female combat pilot.

Vernice is also the author of, "Zero to Breakthrough-The 7 Step, Battle Tested Method To Accomplishing Goals That Matter." Now she is spreading her message of strength and inspiration.

She joined us at FOX 2 with more!

For more information visit the following links:

http://vernicearmour.com/

http://zerotobreakthrough.com/

By Marquise Middleton