Better Business Bureau- Halloween scams

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The National Retail Federation estimates that 179 million Americans plan to take part in this year`s Halloween festivities. With expected spending to reach $9.1 billion, scammers may seek to stir up a bit of dread.

Chris Thetford with the Better Business Bureau, joined us with a warning.

BBB offers these tips to help you avoid being haunted after Halloween is over:

• Location. If you're interested in trying a new or unfamiliar online merchant, ask the company for its physical location (address and phone number) so you can check its BBB business profile at bbb.org.

• Customer satisfaction policy. Determine the company's refund and return policies before you buy. If online companies can`t offer concrete commitments on how they will handle any potential problems you may have with their products or services, reconsider doing business with them.

• Leave nothing to chance. Be sure you have a thorough understanding of everything involved before placing an order. Be clear on the price and any shipping and handling charges. Know the terms of any product or service guarantees. Find out how long it will be before you receive your order. Federal law requires that goods and services be delivered within 30 days, unless a different delivery period is specifically stated by the merchant. Information. Only provide your credit card number online in a secure environment. On pages where you enter a credit card number or PayPal account login, look for the prefix 'https://' in the url box listing the website`s address to be sure that the site you are using is secure.

• Ask how long a store will operate. If you`re buying from a seasonal store, ask whether it will be open after the holiday and whether it will accept returns when the season is over. If not, consider buying elsewhere or taking more time to be sure the item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.

You can find a retailer`s BBB rating or read a BBB business profile by going online to www.bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.