ST. LOUIS, MO — Ringing in a child's last day of chemotherapy. Siteman Kids at St. Louis Childrens Hospital is installing a one-of-a-kind billboard with a 12 foot tall metal bell.

Currently, a child celebrates by ringing a golden bell at the hospital. Once completed, staff through a phone app will trigger a simultaneous ringing of the billboard bell. An estimated 5-10 children every month complete their chemo and celebrate with a bell ringing.