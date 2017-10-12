Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…OCTOBER 13, 2017

Welcome to Friday the 13th…on with the weather…the sun is back all day today…partly sunny…neat to see the clear process late Thursday afternoon…here we go again for Friday and Saturday…back into the 80’s…82 on Friday and 88 on Saturday…the record on Saturday is 90 degrees from 1899… we will be close….some showers and a few storms late Saturday night and Sunday morning…then clearing skies…windy and much cooler 60’s on Sunday…how about 42 Sunday night into Monday morning…all about Fall Monday and Tuesday…a little warmer after that…but big heat is getting tougher and tougher!