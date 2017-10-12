Support Salvation Army California Wildfire Relief

Documentary covers local teen mother’s journey to finish high school

Posted 11:27 pm, October 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01PM, October 12, 2017

ST. LOUIS – A compelling story about a St. Louis mother hits the silver screen after getting rave reviews at film festivals around the world. The young mom hopes her experience will inspire others here at home. ‘For Ahkeem’ is an emotionally-charged documentary about the life of Daje Shelton while coming of age amid a movement as she settles into motherhood while working to finish high school.