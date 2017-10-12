× Fenton man charged after indecent exposure at Illinois job site

PONTOON BEACH, IL — Police have arrested a man after they say he exposed himself to a female in the Fountains Neighborhood on October 5th. Paul Schweiger, 49, of Fenton is being charged with public indecency and his bond was set at $5,000.

Fairview Heights detectives say this incident happened while Schweiger was working at a job site in Pontoon Beach, IL. They were able to locate and arrest him on October 10th.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man in a minivan drove slowly up beside a woman and called for her attention. She looked over and saw him partially unclothed and performing a, “lewd act.” The minivan was identified on surveillance video.

Schweiger is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.