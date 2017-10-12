Fenton man charged after indecent exposure at Illinois job site
PONTOON BEACH, IL — Police have arrested a man after they say he exposed himself to a female in the Fountains Neighborhood on October 5th. Paul Schweiger, 49, of Fenton is being charged with public indecency and his bond was set at $5,000.
Fairview Heights detectives say this incident happened while Schweiger was working at a job site in Pontoon Beach, IL. They were able to locate and arrest him on October 10th.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man in a minivan drove slowly up beside a woman and called for her attention. She looked over and saw him partially unclothed and performing a, “lewd act.” The minivan was identified on surveillance video.
