Gov. Greitens promotes fire safety and jobs for vets in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — October is fire prevention month and Governor Greitens used the St. Louis Fire Department headquarters as his backdrop to promote fire safety.

"One of the things I'm proud of is that the St. Louis Fire Department was able to obtain 200 of these ladders and 200 smoke alarms. They will be distributing them to families across the city of St. Louis," said Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

It is part of the city's message to have two ways to get out of a home if it catches fire. The Governor went through some firefighter training, then said Missouri needs to create more jobs for vets.

"A number of the guys I was with today are vets of the US military. When they come home and have the opportunity to serve in the fire department. They provide a great service to city of St. Louis," said Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

They're not just firefighting jobs, all jobs. Greitens says that lots of companies want to have whats called, "Veterans Hiring Preference," in place.

"What that means is that if a number of people apply for a job; that the business can choose to hire that vet coming back, with skills and lessons that come from military service," said Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Right now Missouri doesn't have any written law allowing companies to do this without facing a possible lawsuit. Greitens is promising that will change in January. He also adds that veteran hiring preference practices have proved very successful for a number of public safety careers as well.

The Governor announced Wednesday that Missouri will be eliminating all business start up fees for veterans.