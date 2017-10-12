× Hillsdale officer’s car, guns stolen from department parking lot

HILLSDALE, Mo. _Police in Hillsdale are investigating after an on-duty officer’s car, guns and badge were stolen from the department’s parking lot overnight. The personal items included a shot gun and a pistol. It happened around 6 a.m. at the station located at 6614 Jesse Jackson Avenue.

Officials say the suspect also broke into two police cars and stole bullet proof vests.

The vehicle is a dark gray 2014 Jeep Patriot. It has black rims, with the veteran personalized license plate number, 18AB13. There’ also a thin blue line sticker on the back.