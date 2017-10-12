‘Imagine A Day Without Water’ Value of Water campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _There are 700 water main breaks nationwide every day. That`s one every two minutes. The average age of our pipes is nearly a half century, or even older in urban areas like New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

The St. Louis area sees plenty of water main breaks as well.

Today is Imagine A Day Without Water, a time to reflect if we had no water for farmers, doctors to wash their hands or even to make a cup of coffee.

Radhika, CEO of the US Water Alliance and Director of the 'Value of Water' campaign, explains.

For more information: www.imagineadaywithoutwater.org