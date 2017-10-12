‘Kids Rock Cancer’ event Oct. 14 in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Kids Rock Cancer event will take place this weekend in Chesterfield. Senior Music Therapist Tracie Sandheinrich, with Helping Kids Heal, tells us all about the fun!

Kids Rock Cancer is an organization through Maryville University that provides music therapy for kids with a cancer diagnosis.

It's a fun event for the whole family, sponsored by 1057 The Point. There'll be trick or treat bags for the kids, a Rizzuto show dunking booth, live music by local bands, glory pro wrestling demonstrations and more! The eat & treat event has a suggested donation of $5 per person.

Kids Rock Cancer

Saturday, October 14

Noon- 6 p.m.

Chesterfield Amphitheater

$5 in advance/$7 day-of

To learn more visit: www.kidsrockcancer.org