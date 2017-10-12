Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state will gather in Lake St. Louis this weekend for a big competition with big prizes.

Performances start at 7pm. The event highlights the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls from the state of Missouri. Nearly 70 competitions are held throughout year leading up to this event.

Admission for adults is $12 on Thursday, $15 on Friday and Saturday. Kids ages 6-12 are half the price of an adult ticket, and children 5 and under are free.

Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals

October 12-14, 2017

National Equestrian Center

6880 Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

To learn more visit: http://missourirodeo.com/