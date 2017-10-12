× Missouri trooper accused of sex crimes was previously sued

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri state trooper accused of taking sexually explicit photos with a 16-year-old boy was once sued in a separate instance for excessive force at a traffic stop.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Justin Watson was charged Tuesday with four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual contact with a student.

Investigators say they found sexually explicit photos of Watson and the teen. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the trooper has been placed on unpaid leave.

Court records show Watson was sued in 2009 after a driver alleged Watson attacked him for no reason at a traffic stop in Doniphan. A jury ended up siding with Watson in 2010.

Watson’s attorney, Devin Kirby, didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

