Sinbad at Helium Comedy Club Oct. 12-14

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Sinbad has been making you laugh for three decades, on TV, and inside movies. He's on stage again here in St. Louis to do it again.

Sinbad will appear for three shows at the Helium Comedy Club all through the weekend. He joined us at the FOX 2 studios to discuss it.

Sinbad Stand Up Event

October 12th - 14th

1151 St. Louis Galleria Street

Tonight at 8 p.m.

Friday at 10 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For more information visit: http://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com

By Marquise Middleton