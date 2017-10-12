Sinbad at Helium Comedy Club Oct. 12-14

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Sinbad has been making you laugh for three decades, on TV, and inside movies. He's on stage again here in St. Louis to do it again.
Sinbad will appear for three shows at the Helium Comedy Club all through the weekend. He joined us at the FOX 2 studios to discuss it.
Sinbad Stand Up Event
October 12th - 14th
1151 St. Louis Galleria Street
Tonight at 8 p.m.
Friday at 10 p.m.
Saturday 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
For more information visit: http://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com
By Marquise Middleton