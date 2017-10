Have you heard? Katy Perry is returning to the Scottrade Center for here “The Witness” tour on Sunday, October 22nd with opening act, Noah Cyrus!

Katy’s new tour, “The Witness” is the fourth concert tour and is in support of her fifth studio album, Witness.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, October 12th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.