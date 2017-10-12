St. Louis detective shot near Jefferson, Cherokee in south city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A St. Louis detective is in stable condition after being shot overnight on the city's south side. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Cherokee.

According to Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole, the 54-year-old was with several other detectives on a stolen vehicle investigation. He was inside of a police department vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder. The 25-year veteran did not return fire.

It does not appear that any other officers were injured.

A suspect description has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

Preliminary information: Detective was investigating in the area of Jefferson & Cherokee when he was fired upon. Investigation ongoing. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 12, 2017

