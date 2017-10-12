St. Louis detective shot near Jefferson, Cherokee in south city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A St. Louis detective is in stable condition after being shot overnight on the city's south side. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Cherokee.
According to Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole, the 54-year-old was with several other detectives on a stolen vehicle investigation. He was inside of a police department vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder. The 25-year veteran did not return fire.
It does not appear that any other officers were injured.
A suspect description has not been released.
38.593282 -90.225486