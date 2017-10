Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Actor Daniel Radcliff, of Harry Potter, stars in a new thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It's called Jungle and it's based on a true story of a man who survived being lost in the Amazon Rain Forest for three weeks in 1981.

If you want to make a good movie, get a Saint Louisan involved, like 1988 Chaminade High School alum Mike Gabrawy. He joined us at FOX 2 studios to discuss his new project.

By Marquise Middleton