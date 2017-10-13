Aldermen to honor crime victims after Elliott Davis’ Facebook campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Board of Aldermen will adopt an idea first proposed by Fox 2's Elliott Davis on his Facebook page. Davis started a campaign to honor innocent victims of St. Louis Crime after the board passed a resolution in honor of the man killed by former Police Officer Stockley.

Elliott's Facebook Posts suggest Deniya Irving, the 7-year-old who was shot and her parents killed by a gunman as they sat in a car.

The other name suggested is Tamara Collier. A stray bullet came through the wall of her apartment striking her in the neck as she did laundry with her 1-year-old next to her. The bullet was fired by a criminal shooting at two city police officers. The Officers were wounded but will be okay. Tamara was left Paralyzed.

Friday the President of the Board of Alderman, Lewis Reed, said he wanted to honor both victims next week. He also wants to put a procedure in place to honor more crime victims.

Reed says he got the idea from seeing Elliott's Facebook Posts. He says he still stands by the Resolution for the man killed by Officer Stockley. But, he says the recognition for innocent victims of St violence is long overdue.