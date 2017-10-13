Amazon Headquarters bid has some reconsidering St. Louis city and county merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Leaders from the St. Louis Region are fighting to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the Gateway City area. One barrier could be the 90 different municipalities in St. Louis County, each with their own set of rules on the books.

Those are the kinds of things big corporations like Amazon take into account while looking for new areas to expand their footprint. Some say they also consider whether cities and counties are consolidated.

Whether cities and counties are competitive in terms of their ability to outwardly seek new business and compete for it. Residents are attending town hall meetings to find out how St. Louis can be more competitive and what the area would look like if the city and county merge.