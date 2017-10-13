Teeing off For Backstoppers in Memory of Fallen Officer Blake Snyder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Backstoppers held its annual memorial golf tournament Friday. For the last three years, the tournament has been played as a fundraiser for Backstoppers and also in honor of all the area's fallen heroes.

This year, players had a chance to win $1 Million dollars at hole #17 in memory of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer, Blake Snyder. He was laid to rest a year ago to the day. If a team shot a hole in one on hole 17, half of the million would automatically be donated to Backstoppers, and then the team could chose to donate any part of the rest of the $500,000 or keep it.

Elizabeth Snyder, Blake's widow was at the tournament and even tried her luck at the million dollars. She said Backstoppers was there for her the moment she found out about her husband's murder.

"Their support is continual and they are just a great group of people," Elizabeth said. "I just laugh because Blake was just, he was so humble and didn't like the lime light so this is, I laugh about it, but this is really great, really really neat, he's remembered," she added.

She says the communities constant support brings her comfort everyday.

Backstoppers is currently helping 82 families in the community. You can donate at backstoppers.org