Blues Suffer First Loss of Season, 5-2 to Panthers

The St. Louis Blues were going for the best start in franchise history on Thursday night. No Blues team had ever started a season winning it’s first five games. That record will continue. The Florida Panthers handed the Blues their first loss of the season, a 5-2 defeat in Sunrise, Florida.

After a scoreless first period, Paul Stastny scored to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. But Florida responded with five straight goals to build a 5-1 cushion. Ian McCoshen scored just 12 seconds after Stastny did. Vincent Trocheck’s shorthanded goal gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Jared McCann’s power play goal closed out a three goal second period for the Panthers.

Aaron Eckblad and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Florida in the third period to make it 5-1. The bright spot for the Blues in the final period was rookie Vince Dunn’s first NHL goal. Jake Allen stopped 33 of 38 shots in the defeat, while veteran goalie Roberto Luongo stopped 37 Blues shots to win his 454th career game. That tied him for fourth on the all-time list with former Blues goalie Curtis Joseph.

The Blues (4-1) conclude their long four game road trip this Saturday in Tampa against the Lightning.