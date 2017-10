Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo _ October is National Chiropractic Health Month. The Humane Society of Missouri`s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is proud be one of the few providers of chiropractic care for pets in our region.

Dr. Susan Roecker, Doctor of Chiropractic at Animal Medical Center of Mid-America joined us today to discuss it.

For more information visit: www.amcma.org

By Marquise Middleton