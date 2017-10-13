× Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards named St. Louis’ Director of Public Safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards has been named the new Director of Public Safety for St. Louis, effective November 6. Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office made the announcement Friday morning.

“I am thrilled to announce Judge Edwards’ appointment,” said Krewson. “His experience, temperament and focus will bring new perspective, energy and leadership to our police, firefighters, correction employees, our Building Division and the Civil Service Bureau.”

Edwards has served as a St. Louis Circuit Judge since 1992.

The current Public Safety Director, Charleen Deeken, will oversee the department until Edwards is sworn in. She will stay with the City as the deputy director.

The change comes at a tumultuous time in St. Louis. Police have been criticized for their handling of arrests during protests in the month since former officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of a black man.

Judge Edwards believes that public servants must be so thoroughly committed to the betterment of our society that they make personal sacrifices, invent solutions and work tirelessly for those who are unable to help themselves.

He earned an undergraduate degree in 1978 and a law degree in 1982 from St. Louis University. He and and his wife Stacy have three children, Murphy, Ashley and John. They are members of the Westside Baptist Church.