Crundwell documentary returns to northern Illinois

DIXON, Ill. -A documentary detailing former Dixon bookkeeper Rita Crundwell’s theft of nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is scheduled to be shown later this month.

The Dixon Telegraph reports that the 71-minute film, “All the Queen’s Horses,” will be shown at the Historic Dixon Theatre on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. It features interviews with forensic accountants, equestrians, attorneys, government officials and local residents.

Crundwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing the money over two decades to support a lavish lifestyle and a nationally renowned hose-breeding operation.

Prosecutors say Crundwell began depositing Dixon’s money in a secret bank account in January 1991. Investigators say the money deposits continued until her arrest in April 2012, months after the FBI began monitoring her transactions.