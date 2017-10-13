× Elevated lead levels found at 13 school buildings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Thirteen water fountains at school buildings in a Champaign school district are being replaced or turned off after tests revealed they contained elevated levels of lead.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports there was so much lead in six of those fountains that the Champaign Unit 4 School District is required by the state to notify students’ parents and guardians.

School district spokeswoman Emily Schmit says the tests on sinks and drinking fountains located in early-childhood and elementary schools took place over the summer. The tests revealed that 303 of the 352 samples indicated lead levels at less than 5 parts per billion. But 43 samples from sinks and six from drinking fountains showed lead levels higher than 5 parts per billion.

Unit 4 has schools in Champaign, Savoy and Bondville.

Information from: The News-Gazette