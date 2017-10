Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Fillings, Xrays, Cleanings, oftentimes costly dental services. All of these dental services will be offered to children free of charge thanks to an organization called, "Give Kids A Smile".

Erika Steen tells us more about it.

Free Dental Clinic for Kids

Saint Louis University

Center for Advanced Dental Education

October 27th &28th

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

www.GiveKidsASmile.org

By Marquise Middleton