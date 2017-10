Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Detectives with the North St. Louis County Police Cooperative seized a small arsenal from a convicted felon who was under investigation in a rape case. Darkel Martin faces a host of federal and state charges related to the rape case and the seized weapons.

Among the 18 weapons uncovered were a nine millimeter handgun painted to look like a Nintendo "Zapper" light gun. Some of the other guns seized had high capacity magazines while others were outfitted with suppressors.