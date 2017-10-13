‘It’s a blessing’ Toddler hit by speeding car comes home from the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A 2-year-old girl struck by a speeding car in north St. Louis has been released from the hospital. A FOX 2 news crew was there to talk with the family as they walked out of the hospital Friday.

It was just four months ago that Taraji "Cookie" Powell was taken to Children's Hospital. The toddler suffered severe head trauma after the accident. It was a rough journey. Her family says that after rehab that they are glad she is alive and coming home .

“It's a blessing, when my daughter was admitted, she was unstable and unconscious. We did not know if she was going to make it from the moment we walked through the door.” said Kim Powell.

The girls family says it is something they will never forget. The accident happened in near the corner of Penrose and Clarence Avenue. Powell was coming home from a graduation when she ran across the street to catch up with her brother. She was hit by a passing car and thrown into the air.

“She was not breathing and they had to give her CPR. I jumped in the ambulance with her and she was lifeless,” said Tyrie Powell.

Cookie was taken to St. Louis Children' s Hospital in critical condition. Now four months later, with rehab and her doctors and family by her side ever step of the way. She was rolled out of the hospital with a smile on her face.

“Smiles, and that is my favorite part of the day. To come in and see Cookie smile. She is so happy and excited to do things, and she works hard in therapy . That`s gotten her here today. It's one of our favorite days, when kids get to go home.” said Jaclyn Morris

St. Louis Police gave the 27-year-old man who hit Powell with four traffic citations. He did stay on the scene of the accident and cooperated with police. The Powell family says they are just going to take one day at a time.