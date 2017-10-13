× Missouri discrimination law change means funding loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The federal government says a new Missouri law doesn’t provide the same protections from housing discrimination as federal law, and Missouri consequently faces funding cuts.

Missouri Democratic House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty on Thursday said the state could lose between $400,000 and $500,000 a year. She wants to repeal parts of the law, which creates a higher legal standard for proving discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had warned that enacting the law would mean that the Missouri Human Rights Commission no longer could handle federal housing discrimination claims and could mean funding cuts.

Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Deputy Director Tammy Cavender says the agency is in talks with the federal government. She says in the meantime, no Missourians will lose services.