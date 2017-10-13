Missouri man sentenced in child hot car death case

NEMO, Mo. – A Missouri man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after his son died from excessive heat after being left in a hot car.

KTTS-FM reports that David Abel was convicted of abuse and neglect in connection to the death of his 10-month-old son in 2015.

Authorities say the temperature outside exceeded 90 degrees when Brandi and David Abel parked their car at their Nemo home and left the baby in the car seat.

Brandi Abel pleaded guilty to first degree involuntary manslaughter in 2015. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.