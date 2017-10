Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO — Pam Hupp appeared in court Friday. It was behind closed doors at the St. Charles County courthouse.

Prosecutors charged Hupp with first degree murder in the shooting death of a man with disabilities they say she lured as part of an elaborate plot.

Judge Jon Cunningham called an informal conference to go over things in Hupp's upcoming April trial. Despite media requests, the judge kept the courtroom closed.