Some Garth Brooks fans want a refund after they couldn’t hear vocals

ATLANTA, GA - Some of the fans at a Garth Brooks concert in Atlanta Thursday night say they want a refund. The reason is that many say the couldn't hear his vocals.

Brooks played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Several complained online, saying a bad echo, and a "screeching" sound made it impossible to hear Brooks singing.

The concert-goer says she couldn't understand anything he was saying, She says she knew all the words and was still able to sing along. Not being able to understand him clearly was frustrating and disappointing since she paid so much for a ticket but she still had a good time.

The stadium issued a statement last night indicating some of the speakers in the upper deck failed briefly.