Nude body found in Madison, IL; Major Case Squad activated

MADISON, IL — The Major Case Squad has been activated after a body was found Friday afternoon along 2000 block Edwardsville road in Madison, IL. Police say they were called after someone reported the body of a nude black male there. It appears that the body has multiple injuries.

Police say the victim is a middle-aged, African-American man who is not yet identified.

The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad at (618)709-7753 or the Madison Police Department at (618)876-4300.