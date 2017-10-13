Taste of Hope this weekend in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Taste of Hope is happening at the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Saturday, October 14.

Guests will enjoy tasting portions from a number of local restaurants representing Chinese, Thai, Asian Fusion, Italian, Mexican, and American favorites. There will be beer from local breweries, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, face painting, crafts for the kids, and the chance to climb into a Wings of Hope plane.

All proceeds support Wings of Hope`s international programs, providing people around the world access to health care, education, and food and financial security.

Taste of Hope

Wings of Hope Hangar

Spirit of St. Louis Airport

18370 Wings of Hope Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

(636) 537-1302

www.wingsofhope.ngo

By Marquise Middleton