Taste of Hope this weekend in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Taste of Hope is happening at the Wings of Hope hangar at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Saturday, October 14.
Guests will enjoy tasting portions from a number of local restaurants representing Chinese, Thai, Asian Fusion, Italian, Mexican, and American favorites. There will be beer from local breweries, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, face painting, crafts for the kids, and the chance to climb into a Wings of Hope plane.
All proceeds support Wings of Hope`s international programs, providing people around the world access to health care, education, and food and financial security.
Taste of Hope
Wings of Hope Hangar
Spirit of St. Louis Airport
18370 Wings of Hope Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
(636) 537-1302
By Marquise Middleton