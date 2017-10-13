Win tickets to P!NK!

P!NK is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to Scottrade Center, March 14, 2018 and FOX 2 wants you to win tickets!!

Tickets on sale Friday, October 13 at 10am at www.LiveNation.com

Known for her incredible and entertaining live show, international pop icon P!NK announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 10th and October 20th will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” out Friday, Oct. 13th, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by October 20, 2017 at 11:59pm PST. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, October 13th to the general public.

P!NK last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now,” while Rolling Stone claimed, “the singer had demonstrated an epic workout of vocals, stagecraft and stunt-work without missing a note,” and The Hollywood Reporter raved, “she still is one of pop’s most powerful vocalists.”

In addition, P!NK releases another track, “Whatever You Want” from her highly anticipated seventh studio album “Beautiful Trauma” which is available for pre-order now and due out in stores on October 13th. The track was produced and written by Max Martin and Shellback along with additional writing credits from P!NK. P!NK has also released two other tracks from the album, first single, “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” to rave reviews.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released six studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 42 million albums, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013. She has sold out arenas all over the world, made her acting debut in Lionsgate’s Thanks for Sharing and released a side project with singer/songwriter Dallas Green

entitled You+Me. Last year, P!NK released “Just Like Fire” from Walt Disney Studios’ feature film Alice Through The Looking Glass. The track was #1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart for 6 consecutive weeks and has over 155 million views of the music video. P!NK was featured on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting The World on Fire,” marking her first #1 on the Country Airplay Chart and Hot Country Songs Chart.

The track also received a 2017 Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group performance earning P!NK her 18th Grammy nomination. P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She was formerly a spokesperson for COVERGIRL and remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.