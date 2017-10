× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 13, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 13, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school football games.

Timberland at Zumwalt North

Vianney at CBC

Rock Bridge at Howell

Kirkwood at Ritenour

Parkway North at Pattonville

Gateway STEM at Zumwalt West

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show features highlights of these high school football games.

Ladue at Zumwalt South

Lutheran St. Charles at O'Fallon Christian