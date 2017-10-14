California man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Federal prosecutors say a California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole for his role in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Springfield area.

Thirty-seven-year-old Romulo Frank Delatorre, of Downey, California, was sentenced Friday for helping to ship methamphetamine from California to Springfield between June and September 2015.

Three co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and been sentenced to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. A fourth person pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Delatorre shipped methamphetamine from California to Springfield in 2- to 2.5-pound increments. The drug was picked up at hotels in the Springfield area and then distributed to others.