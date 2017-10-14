Local organization helps those in need of medical devices and supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - They provide donated medical supplies for free. The group St. Louis H.E.L.P. received a boost Saturday from volunteers who helped set up donation sites across the St. Louis area. The equipment ends up at the organization’s warehouse.

St. Louis H.E.L.P. is a place where donors can drop off medical supplies from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It is also a place where those in need can try to find equipment they cannot afford.

William Singleton donated specialized wheelchair used by his daughter. He said she had cerebral palsy and passed away.

“Our daughter meant so much to us and we just felt like we should do something for somebody in her memory,” he said.

Gary Shepard came to the warehouse Saturday to look for help. He needed supplies for a relative who had been shot.

“They’re kind of a life saver for me,” he said. “It’s kind of taking the burden off me and the people who help us out of pocket because this stuff is hard when a family member gets shot.”

“It’s been such a joy to see that people can be helped and not have to put out a lot of money to be helped,” said St. Louis H.E.L.P. board member Ronald Chenault. “All they have to do is come by and we provide them with that they need.”